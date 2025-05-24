Left Menu

Key 'Gaddi Gang' Member Arrested, Ending Wave of Thefts

Delhi Police have apprehended a key figure of the infamous Gaddi Gang, Anil, involved in numerous scams and thefts targeting vulnerable individuals. His capture followed intense surveillance, utilizing CCTV and local intelligence, unraveling a string of crimes involving cunning tactics to deceive unsuspecting victims, predominantly women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:43 IST
Key 'Gaddi Gang' Member Arrested, Ending Wave of Thefts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, Delhi Police have arrested Anil, a central figure in the infamous Gaddi Gang known for executing elaborate scams and thefts. Anil, also known by aliases Amit and Sunny, was nabbed in connection with several criminal cases, officials revealed on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahla, stated that Anil had been evading capture by using multiple identities. His arrest was made possible through meticulous surveillance, including review of CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence insights.

The Gaddi Gang, which Anil was a part of, employed a mix of deceptive methods to target their victims, primarily women. Their notorious scams included conning women into exchanging jewelry for counterfeit cash bags and preying on female patients in hospitals. Investigations continue as police aim to dismantle the entire gang network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025