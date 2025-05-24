Key 'Gaddi Gang' Member Arrested, Ending Wave of Thefts

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, Delhi Police have arrested Anil, a central figure in the infamous Gaddi Gang known for executing elaborate scams and thefts. Anil, also known by aliases Amit and Sunny, was nabbed in connection with several criminal cases, officials revealed on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahla, stated that Anil had been evading capture by using multiple identities. His arrest was made possible through meticulous surveillance, including review of CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence insights.

The Gaddi Gang, which Anil was a part of, employed a mix of deceptive methods to target their victims, primarily women. Their notorious scams included conning women into exchanging jewelry for counterfeit cash bags and preying on female patients in hospitals. Investigations continue as police aim to dismantle the entire gang network.

