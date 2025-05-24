Telangana's Vision for Viksit Bharat: Revanth Reddy at NITI Aayog Meet
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, advocating for fair central assistance for the state's projects. Discussions included India's future, counter-terrorism, and infrastructure development. Prime Minister Modi emphasized achieving a 'Developed Bharat by 2047' and promoting urbanization and tourism.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took the stage at the 10th session of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, pressing for equitable central government support for significant state projects. During the meeting, Reddy conferred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about pivotal initiatives like Telangana's metro phase, the regional ring road, and its burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.
Reddy shared his insights via X, remarking on Telangana's first representation at this forum since 2018. He highlighted the state's strategic plan 'Telangana Rising 2047,' emphasizing a push for liberal yet fair federal backing. Reddy, alongside other national leaders, denounced the terrorist aggressions in Pahalgam and declared unity against cross-border terrorism.
Presiding over the council, Prime Minister Modi underscored the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, stressing holistic state development as central to this ambition. Modi advocated for creating future-ready cities to propel growth and sustainability, alongside fostering women's contributions in the workforce, as core objectives towards achieving a progressive nation.
