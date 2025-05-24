Left Menu

Telangana's Vision for Viksit Bharat: Revanth Reddy at NITI Aayog Meet

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, advocating for fair central assistance for the state's projects. Discussions included India's future, counter-terrorism, and infrastructure development. Prime Minister Modi emphasized achieving a 'Developed Bharat by 2047' and promoting urbanization and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:37 IST
Telangana's Vision for Viksit Bharat: Revanth Reddy at NITI Aayog Meet
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took the stage at the 10th session of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, pressing for equitable central government support for significant state projects. During the meeting, Reddy conferred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about pivotal initiatives like Telangana's metro phase, the regional ring road, and its burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

Reddy shared his insights via X, remarking on Telangana's first representation at this forum since 2018. He highlighted the state's strategic plan 'Telangana Rising 2047,' emphasizing a push for liberal yet fair federal backing. Reddy, alongside other national leaders, denounced the terrorist aggressions in Pahalgam and declared unity against cross-border terrorism.

Presiding over the council, Prime Minister Modi underscored the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, stressing holistic state development as central to this ambition. Modi advocated for creating future-ready cities to propel growth and sustainability, alongside fostering women's contributions in the workforce, as core objectives towards achieving a progressive nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025