Early Monsoon Arrival Triggers Alerts Across Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced both red and orange alerts across various districts in Kerala as the state braces for significant weather shifts over the coming days. Specific areas under a red alert include Kasaragod and Kannur, while districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and others are under an orange alert.

Particularly, on May 25, red alerts will be effective in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating severe weather conditions. Concurrently, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, among others, will experience conditions warranting an orange alert. The IMD emphasizes that these advisories relate to gathering weather changes.

In a notable climatic development, the Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Kerala on May 24, ahead of its usual onset date of June 1, representing the earliest arrival since 2009. Furthermore, a weather system over the Arabian Sea is evolving into a depression, potentially impacting the south Konkan coast as it progresses eastward.

