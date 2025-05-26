Left Menu

PM Modi's Grand Gujarat Visit: Boosting Infrastructure and National Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat marked a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara and the inauguration of key infrastructures. The initiative aims to enhance economic growth, with multiple development projects worth over Rs 77,400 crore. Events included the unveiling of a locomotive plant, infrastructure expansions, and a celebration of urban growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:54 IST
PM Modi holds roadshow in Vadodara in Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a dynamic two-day visit to Gujarat, engaging in a lively roadshow in Vadodara. The purpose of the visit was to inaugurate and lay the foundation for numerous developmental projects intended to drive the state's infrastructure and economic progression.

The atmosphere of the roadshow was electrifying, with swarming crowds cheering enthusiastically as they waved Indian flags. Flower petals showered down on PM Modi while patriotic songs filled the air. Among the audience were family members of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who participated in media briefings during Operation Sindoor.

During his visit from May 26 to 27, PM Modi is set to initiate several developments, including a significant locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod. This plant will produce high-powered electric locomotives aimed at boosting Indian Railways' freight capabilities and enhancing the sector's sustainability.

Moreover, he is set to flag off two new express train services and address a public gathering regarding additional projects valued at approximately Rs 77,400 crore. The initiatives will span across various sectors, featuring advancements in infrastructure, renewable energy, and urban development, highlighting an ambitious vision for the state's future.

