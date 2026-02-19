Left Menu

Gujarat's Health and Security Leap: New Ambulances and Development Projects Unveiled

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi flagged off 11 neonatal ambulances and unveiled development projects worth Rs 273 crore. These initiatives encompass urban police stations, residential quarters, and a new jail complex. The projects aim to bolster healthcare and improve police welfare with modern amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:09 IST
Gujarat's Health and Security Leap: New Ambulances and Development Projects Unveiled
Harsh Sanghavi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday launched 11 advanced neonatal ambulances in Gandhinagar. These ambulances are set to operate in various districts, supporting state-wide health centers.

On the same day, Sanghavi initiated development projects totalling Rs 273 crore. These include the establishment of an Urban Police Station and Class-B residential quarters, enhancing facilities for police personnel in the capital. The plan also includes additional quarters and amenities at the Sector-27 police headquarters.

Furthermore, in Bhadroda village, a large-scale jail complex is being developed, featuring multiple jails and facilities to rehabilitate inmates and support their education and well-being. In total, these projects aim to significantly uplift the state's health and security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026