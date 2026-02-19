Gujarat's Health and Security Leap: New Ambulances and Development Projects Unveiled
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi flagged off 11 neonatal ambulances and unveiled development projects worth Rs 273 crore. These initiatives encompass urban police stations, residential quarters, and a new jail complex. The projects aim to bolster healthcare and improve police welfare with modern amenities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday launched 11 advanced neonatal ambulances in Gandhinagar. These ambulances are set to operate in various districts, supporting state-wide health centers.
On the same day, Sanghavi initiated development projects totalling Rs 273 crore. These include the establishment of an Urban Police Station and Class-B residential quarters, enhancing facilities for police personnel in the capital. The plan also includes additional quarters and amenities at the Sector-27 police headquarters.
Furthermore, in Bhadroda village, a large-scale jail complex is being developed, featuring multiple jails and facilities to rehabilitate inmates and support their education and well-being. In total, these projects aim to significantly uplift the state's health and security infrastructure.
