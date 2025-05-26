Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Insensitive Remarks
The Congress party has called for the sacking of BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against victims' wives of the Pahalgam terror attack. They urge action against other BJP leaders for insults against the army amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
The Congress party has intensified its calls for accountability, urging the dismissal of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra over his controversial comments about the wives of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack victims. Jangra's remarks, perceived as derogatory, have sparked a fresh wave of criticism from the Congress, further accusing BJP leaders of disrespecting the army and martyrs.
In a strongly-worded statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the comments, describing them as reflective of the 'petty mentality of RSS-BJP.' Kharge implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act against 'foul-mouthed leaders' like Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shah, who allegedly made insulting remarks towards the armed forces.
During Saturday's address in Haryana, MP Jangra suggested that the women should have exhibited more 'warrior spirit.' The All India Mahila Congress President, Alka Lamba, and Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh have both censured Jangra's 'insensitive' comments, demanding an apology and action from PM Modi against the BJP MP and citing disrespect towards army martyrs and their families.
