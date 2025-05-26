Left Menu

Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Insensitive Remarks

The Congress party has called for the sacking of BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against victims' wives of the Pahalgam terror attack. They urge action against other BJP leaders for insults against the army amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:06 IST
Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Insensitive Remarks
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra. (File Photo/ANI,SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has intensified its calls for accountability, urging the dismissal of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra over his controversial comments about the wives of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack victims. Jangra's remarks, perceived as derogatory, have sparked a fresh wave of criticism from the Congress, further accusing BJP leaders of disrespecting the army and martyrs.

In a strongly-worded statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the comments, describing them as reflective of the 'petty mentality of RSS-BJP.' Kharge implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act against 'foul-mouthed leaders' like Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shah, who allegedly made insulting remarks towards the armed forces.

During Saturday's address in Haryana, MP Jangra suggested that the women should have exhibited more 'warrior spirit.' The All India Mahila Congress President, Alka Lamba, and Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh have both censured Jangra's 'insensitive' comments, demanding an apology and action from PM Modi against the BJP MP and citing disrespect towards army martyrs and their families.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025