PM Modi Revels in Vibrant Vadodara Roadshow Amidst Developmental Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt appreciation to Vadodara's citizens during a roadshow on Monday, describing the event as 'extremely delightful' and thanking locals for their warm reception. Modi's Vadodara visit forms part of a two-day trip aimed at inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister's roadshow saw Modi interact warmly with enthusiastic crowds, with attendees waving Indian flags and chanting patriotic slogans. The atmosphere was filled with flower petals and songs resonating with national pride, while notable individuals, including the family of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, paid tribute to Modi.

Continuing his Gujarat tour, PM Modi will also visit Dahod to inaugurate an Indian Railways Locomotive Manufacturing plant. This facility will manufacture 9000 HP electric locomotives, strengthening domestic infrastructure and export capabilities. Modi's itinerary includes inaugurating multiple projects worth crores, furthering Gujarat's economic growth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)