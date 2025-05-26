Left Menu

PM Modi Revels in Vibrant Vadodara Roadshow Amidst Developmental Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the vibrant reception he received during a roadshow in Vadodara, part of his visit to inaugurate developmental projects. Expressing gratitude, he engaged with enthusiastic crowds while citizens showed their support. PM Modi's trip includes inaugurating multiple projects and marking the Gujarat Urban Growth Story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:57 IST
PM Modi Revels in Vibrant Vadodara Roadshow Amidst Developmental Inaugurations
PM Modi holds roadshow in Vadodara in Gujarat (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt appreciation to Vadodara's citizens during a roadshow on Monday, describing the event as 'extremely delightful' and thanking locals for their warm reception. Modi's Vadodara visit forms part of a two-day trip aimed at inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister's roadshow saw Modi interact warmly with enthusiastic crowds, with attendees waving Indian flags and chanting patriotic slogans. The atmosphere was filled with flower petals and songs resonating with national pride, while notable individuals, including the family of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, paid tribute to Modi.

Continuing his Gujarat tour, PM Modi will also visit Dahod to inaugurate an Indian Railways Locomotive Manufacturing plant. This facility will manufacture 9000 HP electric locomotives, strengthening domestic infrastructure and export capabilities. Modi's itinerary includes inaugurating multiple projects worth crores, furthering Gujarat's economic growth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025