Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Inspires at PM Modi's Vadodara Roadshow

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an esteemed figure in Vadodara, was celebrated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent roadshow. Accompanied by family, including her sister Shyna Sunsara, the event emphasized Colonel Qureshi's significant contributions, notably her role in Operation Sindoor, underscoring women's empowerment facilitated by PM Modi's leadership.

Sunsara expressed pride in her sister's national service and acknowledged the government's efforts towards empowering women. She described how her sister's actions transcended familial pride, positioning her as an inspiration for the entire country. The event was attended by many women, reinforcing the notion of women's empowerment.

Adding to the commendations, Colonel Qureshi's brother highlighted PM Modi's supportive presence, attributing it as a crucial moment for the family. The family's gratitude extended towards India's defense forces and government for enabling women's active roles in significant national operations. The roadshow was part of PM Modi's multi-faceted visit to Gujarat, which included the inauguration of vital infrastructural projects.