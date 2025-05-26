Building Bridges: AM Green and Rotterdam’s Green Energy Chain
AM Green, supported by Greenko founders, partners with the Port of Rotterdam to forge a green energy supply chain linking India and Northwestern Europe. The collaboration targets 1 million tonnes of green fuel trade, aligning with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's decarbonization goals.
AM Green, backed by Greenko's founders, has entered into an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority. This initiative aims to establish a green energy supply chain connecting India to Northwestern Europe.
The partnership is expected to facilitate the annual trade of one million tonnes of green fuels valued at up to USD 1 billion. The collaborative effort links emerging green hydrogen clusters in India with the Port of Rotterdam—Europe's largest energy port.
The agreement outlines provisions for developing terminal infrastructure in Rotterdam and building a strategic port infrastructure for distributing hydrogen-based fuels, reinforcing India's commitment to meet global green fuel demands.
