Building Bridges: AM Green and Rotterdam’s Green Energy Chain

AM Green, supported by Greenko founders, partners with the Port of Rotterdam to forge a green energy supply chain linking India and Northwestern Europe. The collaboration targets 1 million tonnes of green fuel trade, aligning with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's decarbonization goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AM Green, backed by Greenko's founders, has entered into an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority. This initiative aims to establish a green energy supply chain connecting India to Northwestern Europe.

The partnership is expected to facilitate the annual trade of one million tonnes of green fuels valued at up to USD 1 billion. The collaborative effort links emerging green hydrogen clusters in India with the Port of Rotterdam—Europe's largest energy port.

The agreement outlines provisions for developing terminal infrastructure in Rotterdam and building a strategic port infrastructure for distributing hydrogen-based fuels, reinforcing India's commitment to meet global green fuel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

