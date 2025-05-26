CRPF Officer Arrested for Espionage: Shocking Spy Scandal Uncovered

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Moti Ram Jat, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, on charges of espionage. Jat is accused of leaking classified information to Pakistani intelligence officers, as confirmed by agency officials.

The NIA revealed that Jat engaged in espionage since 2023, exchanging sensitive details concerning national security with Pakistan's intelligence operatives. This breach was discovered through coordinated social media surveillance conducted alongside central agencies, identifying a significant breach of protocols.

Following the serious nature of the findings, the issue was escalated to the NIA for thorough investigation. Consequently, Jat has faced dismissal from his position effective May 21, 2025, and is currently in custody pending further inquiry at Patiala House Courts in Delhi.