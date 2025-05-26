Left Menu

CRPF Officer Arrested for Espionage: Shocking Spy Scandal Uncovered

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended CRPF personnel Moti Ram Jat for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers. The espionage activities which commenced in 2023 were uncovered through social media monitoring, leading to Jat's dismissal and the continuation of investigations under the NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST
CRPF Officer Arrested for Espionage: Shocking Spy Scandal Uncovered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Moti Ram Jat, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, on charges of espionage. Jat is accused of leaking classified information to Pakistani intelligence officers, as confirmed by agency officials.

The NIA revealed that Jat engaged in espionage since 2023, exchanging sensitive details concerning national security with Pakistan's intelligence operatives. This breach was discovered through coordinated social media surveillance conducted alongside central agencies, identifying a significant breach of protocols.

Following the serious nature of the findings, the issue was escalated to the NIA for thorough investigation. Consequently, Jat has faced dismissal from his position effective May 21, 2025, and is currently in custody pending further inquiry at Patiala House Courts in Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025