Brazil's Ethical Egg Dilemma: Shifting Towards Cage-Free Systems

A recent survey commissioned by Mercy For Animals highlights a significant shift in consumer sentiment in Brazil, where 81% of respondents now consider eggs from caged hens unacceptable. The study, conducted by Ipsos and shared with Reuters, underscores a growing demand for ethical farming practices.

The results show overwhelming support for companies assisting farmers in transitioning to cage-free systems, a sentiment echoed by the 1,000 Brazilians surveyed in March. Brazil, a leading chicken exporter, faces challenges amid rising egg prices in the US and its own bird flu outbreak, prompting increased exports and trade restrictions.

Vanessa Garbini, Mercy For Animals' vice-president of institutional and government relations in Brazil, notes that the movement against caged production is gaining momentum globally. Despite commitments from around 180 companies, 95% of Brazil's eggs still originate from caged hens. However, the survey reflects a strong consumer preference for sustainability and transparency, as 79% are willing to boycott brands linked to animal suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)