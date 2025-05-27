Celebrating Gadkari: A Catalyst for India's Infrastructure and Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, recognizing his pivotal role in enhancing India's infrastructure. Gadkari's journey, inspired by early activism against the Emergency, has been marked by initiatives for rural upliftment and sustainable development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday celebrated the 68th birthday of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, acknowledging his significant efforts in enhancing India's critical infrastructure. In a message posted on X, Modi wished Gadkari longevity and good health in recognition of his dedication to national development.
Expressing gratitude, Gadkari thanked Modi for his inspiring leadership which motivates his ongoing commitment to India's progress. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined in, commending Gadkari's innovative and result-driven approach that has substantially strengthened national infrastructure.
Born in Nagpur, 1957, Gadkari's career was profoundly influenced by the socio-political upheavals during the Emergency, steering him into active politics. His work extends beyond politics, including initiatives for rural and tribal welfare, education, healthcare, and sustainable agriculture, demonstrating his dedication to holistic national growth.
