Left Menu

Celebrating Gadkari: A Catalyst for India's Infrastructure and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, recognizing his pivotal role in enhancing India's infrastructure. Gadkari's journey, inspired by early activism against the Emergency, has been marked by initiatives for rural upliftment and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:43 IST
Celebrating Gadkari: A Catalyst for India's Infrastructure and Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday celebrated the 68th birthday of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, acknowledging his significant efforts in enhancing India's critical infrastructure. In a message posted on X, Modi wished Gadkari longevity and good health in recognition of his dedication to national development.

Expressing gratitude, Gadkari thanked Modi for his inspiring leadership which motivates his ongoing commitment to India's progress. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined in, commending Gadkari's innovative and result-driven approach that has substantially strengthened national infrastructure.

Born in Nagpur, 1957, Gadkari's career was profoundly influenced by the socio-political upheavals during the Emergency, steering him into active politics. His work extends beyond politics, including initiatives for rural and tribal welfare, education, healthcare, and sustainable agriculture, demonstrating his dedication to holistic national growth.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025