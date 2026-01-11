Left Menu

RSS Celebrates Century with Stirring Anthem: 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan'

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat launched the first song from the film 'Shatak', celebrating 100 years of RSS. The song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan', highlights the saffron symbol as Bharat's identity. This anthem, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, is a tribute to discipline, unity, and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:14 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark celebration, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh marked its centennial with the release of a powerful anthem, 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan'. The song, launched by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, vividly captures the essence of the saffron flag as a symbol of national unity and identity.

Performed by the acclaimed Sukhwinder Singh, the track is characterized by stirring rhythms and potent lyrics. Composed by Sunny Inder with words by Rakesh Kumar Pal, it serves as a musical homage to the unwavering spirit and dedication associated with the RSS's mission and values.

The film 'Shatak', chronicling 100 years of RSS history, explores its evolution and contributions to Bharat. Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, the project aims to shed light on the organization's journey and influence, celebrating its roots and continued impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

