Europe's Defense Industry Faces Workforce Challenges Amid Increased Spending

European defense firms are grappling with a critical workforce shortage as they expand operations in response to increased military spending. Companies such as PBS Group express difficulty in finding skilled workers despite boosting wages by 8% and planning a further 10% hike in 2025, highlighting a broader industry trend.

To bridge this gap, firms are not only increasing pay but are also investing in internal training programs and recruiting talent from other sectors. PBS Group, for instance, has initiated its own training school to generate the workforce it needs, while the EU's new Union of Skills strategy seeks to address these recruitment challenges.

With a push towards greater defense policy independence, the EU aims to localize military procurement. However, this comes amid concern over potential staff shortages as the sector seeks specialized skills in AI and engineering required for the development of modern weaponry and defense systems.

