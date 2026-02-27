Left Menu

U.S. Amplifies Refugee Admissions Amid South African Tensions

The U.S. plans to process 4,500 refugee applications from white South Africans monthly, exceeding the overall refugee cap. Trailers are installed in Pretoria to support this effort. The initiative faces administrative challenges, and South Africa disputes claims of persecution against Afrikaners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:57 IST
U.S. Amplifies Refugee Admissions Amid South African Tensions

The United States is ramping up efforts to process refugee applications from white South Africans, aiming for a target of 4,500 applications per month. This figure significantly surpasses the overall refugee cap set by President Donald Trump. The initiative comes amid administrative delays and diplomatic tensions with South African authorities.

A previously undisclosed document from the U.S. State Department reveals plans to expedite admissions from South Africa, even as refugee applications from other regions are restricted. To facilitate this process, trailers are being set up on U.S. embassy property in Pretoria, following issues with a previous site in Johannesburg.

South Africa's government has contested the claim of persecution against Afrikaners, a key reason for the U.S.'s focused refugee program. Nonetheless, the U.S. State Department maintains that processing these applications aligns with Presidential priorities, despite operational setbacks and halted approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

 Global
2
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
3
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
4
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026