U.S. Amplifies Refugee Admissions Amid South African Tensions

The United States is ramping up efforts to process refugee applications from white South Africans, aiming for a target of 4,500 applications per month. This figure significantly surpasses the overall refugee cap set by President Donald Trump. The initiative comes amid administrative delays and diplomatic tensions with South African authorities.

A previously undisclosed document from the U.S. State Department reveals plans to expedite admissions from South Africa, even as refugee applications from other regions are restricted. To facilitate this process, trailers are being set up on U.S. embassy property in Pretoria, following issues with a previous site in Johannesburg.

South Africa's government has contested the claim of persecution against Afrikaners, a key reason for the U.S.'s focused refugee program. Nonetheless, the U.S. State Department maintains that processing these applications aligns with Presidential priorities, despite operational setbacks and halted approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)