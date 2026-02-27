Rising Tensions: Afghan Retaliation Spurs Border Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Afghanistan retaliated against Pakistan with a significant military response, claiming it had seized control of over a dozen Pakistani military posts. This move comes after alleged Pakistani airstrikes targeted Afghan border regions, intensifying the already volatile situation between the two nations.

The Afghan military stated that their operation was a response to what they deemed repeated acts of aggression by Pakistan along the Durand Line. Afghan officials reported that they had inflicted considerable casualties on Pakistani forces, a claim that Pakistan strongly denies, asserting instead their own defensive successes.

This latest outbreak of violence adds to the ongoing hostilities that have seen border skirmishes and accusations of cross-border aggression in recent months. Efforts at peace talks mediated by Qatar have so far failed to yield a lasting agreement, and both sides continue to trade blame for the surging violence.