Abu Dhabi Set to Host Key Peace Talks

The next stage of trilateral peace negotiations mediated by the U.S. between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for early March in Abu Dhabi, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The announcement follows discussions in Geneva involving U.S. and Ukrainian officials about post-war reconstruction efforts.

  Ukraine

Abu Dhabi is poised to host the upcoming round of U.S.-brokered trilateral peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which are anticipated to occur in early March, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Thursday.

The announcement was made during Zelenskiy's evening address following crucial talks in Geneva between U.S. and Ukrainian officials focused on post-war reconstruction.

This development marks a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts to establish lasting peace and rebuild the war-stricken region.

