Congress Asserts Independence in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: 'We Are Not Beggars'

In a strong declaration, Congress MP Imran Masood has firmly dismissed any suggestions of the party depending on the Samajwadi Party (SP) for seat-sharing arrangements in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Masood stated that Congress is not a "beggar" seeking seats from the SP, as speculation arises about a possible alliance.

"Are we beggars who will beg from the Samajwadi Party?" Masood remarked, underlining Congress's growing assertiveness. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the party's grassroots and prioritizing the aspirations of its workers as they focus on winning respect for party members in the upcoming polls.

Masood outlined a strategy focused on grassroots organization and political empowerment within Congress. Unlike past strategies for Lok Sabha elections, the party plans to prioritize the wishes of its leaders and activists. While acknowledging the potential for an SP alliance, Masood stressed that Congress will independently decide the coalition strategy and contest elections with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)