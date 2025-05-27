Left Menu

High Energy Costs: Italy's Economic Challenge

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlights high energy costs as the key economic issue for her government, indicating a review of the national energy market for potential speculative pricing.

Updated: 27-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:24 IST
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has identified soaring energy costs as her administration's most urgent economic challenge.

Speaking at the Confindustria business lobby's annual assembly in Bologna, Meloni emphasized the importance of addressing energy expenses.

She revealed that the government is scrutinizing the national energy market to investigate the possibility of speculative price inflation.

