Visionary Scholar: Dr ML Raja Takes the Reins of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair

In a significant appointment, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated renowned ophthalmologist Dr ML Raja to the esteemed Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair. His term extends from May 7, 2025, to May 6, 2026, as announced in an official release.

Instituted in 2009 by the Rajya Sabha, the Chair honors Dr S Radhakrishnan, India's first Vice-President and later President, focusing on research related to Parliamentary democracy. Dhankhar expressed enthusiasm about Raja's nomination, appreciating his diverse expertise and contributions.

Dr Raja, acclaimed for his work in medicine, archaeology, and history, has penned 13 influential books, including studies on ancient Indian astronomy. His recent honors from Tamil Nadu's Governor underline his impact on Tamil literary research. His ongoing work aims to redefine Indian historical chronology through comprehensive linguistic analysis.

