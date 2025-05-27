Left Menu

Visionary Scholar: Dr ML Raja Takes the Reins of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair

Dr ML Raja has been nominated for the prestigious Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Celebrated for his multidisciplinary expertise in ophthalmology, archaeology, and history, Dr Raja’s appointment aims to enhance research in Indian Parliamentary democracy. The nomination highlights his scholarly contributions and dedication to historical chronology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:49 IST
Visionary Scholar: Dr ML Raja Takes the Reins of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair
Vice President Dhankhar nominates Dr ML Raja for Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair. (Photo/VP Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appointment, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated renowned ophthalmologist Dr ML Raja to the esteemed Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair. His term extends from May 7, 2025, to May 6, 2026, as announced in an official release.

Instituted in 2009 by the Rajya Sabha, the Chair honors Dr S Radhakrishnan, India's first Vice-President and later President, focusing on research related to Parliamentary democracy. Dhankhar expressed enthusiasm about Raja's nomination, appreciating his diverse expertise and contributions.

Dr Raja, acclaimed for his work in medicine, archaeology, and history, has penned 13 influential books, including studies on ancient Indian astronomy. His recent honors from Tamil Nadu's Governor underline his impact on Tamil literary research. His ongoing work aims to redefine Indian historical chronology through comprehensive linguistic analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025