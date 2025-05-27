Left Menu

Income Tax Filing Deadline Extended to September 15

The Income Tax department has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2025-26 from July 31 to September 15. This extension gives individuals and entities more time due to extensive changes in ITR forms and system readiness requirements.

  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department announced an extension of the deadline for filing income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2025-26. The original deadline was set for July 31 but will now be September 15, allowing taxpayers additional time.

This change primarily affects individuals and entities not mandated to undergo an account audit, alleviating pressure as they adjust to extensive changes introduced in the newly notified ITR forms.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that the extension comes in response to the time required for the complete system readiness and the implementation of new ITR utilities, ensuring a smoother filing process for taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

