88 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Detained in Delhi's Immigration Crackdown

Delhi's South West District Police have detained 88 illegal Bangladeshi migrants within 10 days as part of an extensive verification drive. Authorities have recovered Bangladeshi identity documents and initiated deportation procedures with the FRRO. The campaign aims to address the growing issue of unauthorized migrant residency in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:56 IST
Surendra Chaudhary, DCP South West. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, the South West District Police of Delhi have detained 88 Bangladeshi nationals over a 10-day operation. The suspects, unable to present valid Indian documents, were found possessing Bangladeshi identity papers. This initiative is part of a focused drive against unauthorized migrants in the region.

To tackle the rising issue of illegal migrant residency, the police organized special teams to conduct checks in vulnerable districts, utilizing informers to pinpoint targets. According to Surendra Chaudhary, DCP South West, the authorities aim to trace the origins of fraudulent ID issuances as part of the broader initiative.

The detention of 88 migrants follows a series of actions since December 2024, with 142 individuals identified overall. The Delhi Police emphasized the commendable efforts of their officers, who are operating under a home ministry mandate to repatriate migrants, thereby addressing national security and demographic concerns.

