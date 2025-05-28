Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya Emphasizes India's Unified Stand Against Pakistan’s Proxy War

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlights India's resolve against Pakistan's state-sponsored proxy war while underscoring India's economic growth and unified national security stance. He stresses India's readiness to counter threats, citing Pakistan's economic struggles and the potential for repeated defensive operations if provoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:03 IST
Tejasvi Surya Emphasizes India's Unified Stand Against Pakistan’s Proxy War
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has unequivocally emphasized India's determination to counter Pakistan's state-sponsored proxy war. Surya likened Pakistan's economic situation to a 'patient in the ICU' reliant on the IMF, underlining India's resolve to overcome these challenges.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora, Surya stressed the importance of national unity, highlighting a collective resolve on national security across India's diverse political spectrum. He pointed out India's remarkable economic progress, becoming the fourth-largest economy globally, while remaining focused on achieving inclusive prosperity despite external distractions.

Surya reiterated India's stance against Pakistan's long-standing 'bleeding India through 1000 cuts' strategy, referencing PM Modi's strong message: India will respond decisively to any attack, capable of conducting 'Operation Sindoor' multiple times if necessary. This comes as an all-party delegation prepares to brief international partners on India's strategy and response to cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025