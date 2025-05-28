Tejasvi Surya Emphasizes India's Unified Stand Against Pakistan’s Proxy War
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlights India's resolve against Pakistan's state-sponsored proxy war while underscoring India's economic growth and unified national security stance. He stresses India's readiness to counter threats, citing Pakistan's economic struggles and the potential for repeated defensive operations if provoked.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has unequivocally emphasized India's determination to counter Pakistan's state-sponsored proxy war. Surya likened Pakistan's economic situation to a 'patient in the ICU' reliant on the IMF, underlining India's resolve to overcome these challenges.
Addressing the Indian Diaspora, Surya stressed the importance of national unity, highlighting a collective resolve on national security across India's diverse political spectrum. He pointed out India's remarkable economic progress, becoming the fourth-largest economy globally, while remaining focused on achieving inclusive prosperity despite external distractions.
Surya reiterated India's stance against Pakistan's long-standing 'bleeding India through 1000 cuts' strategy, referencing PM Modi's strong message: India will respond decisively to any attack, capable of conducting 'Operation Sindoor' multiple times if necessary. This comes as an all-party delegation prepares to brief international partners on India's strategy and response to cross-border terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Secy to brief Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs on current situation with Pakistan on May 19: Panel chairman Shashi Tharoor.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews national security scenario with CDS Gen Chauhan, other senior military officials.
Prolonged Uncertainty in Global Economy Looms
Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Revolution: Transforming the Farm Economy
Dun & Bradstreet's Economy Observer Signals Cautious Optimism for India's Economy