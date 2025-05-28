Tejasvi Surya Emphasizes India's Unified Stand Against Pakistan’s Proxy War

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has unequivocally emphasized India's determination to counter Pakistan's state-sponsored proxy war. Surya likened Pakistan's economic situation to a 'patient in the ICU' reliant on the IMF, underlining India's resolve to overcome these challenges.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora, Surya stressed the importance of national unity, highlighting a collective resolve on national security across India's diverse political spectrum. He pointed out India's remarkable economic progress, becoming the fourth-largest economy globally, while remaining focused on achieving inclusive prosperity despite external distractions.

Surya reiterated India's stance against Pakistan's long-standing 'bleeding India through 1000 cuts' strategy, referencing PM Modi's strong message: India will respond decisively to any attack, capable of conducting 'Operation Sindoor' multiple times if necessary. This comes as an all-party delegation prepares to brief international partners on India's strategy and response to cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)