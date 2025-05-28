Linguistic Controversy: Kamal Haasan's Remarks Ignite Debate

Amidst a burgeoning linguistic controversy, actor Kamal Haasan's remarks that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' have led to a political uproar. In an effort to diffuse the situation, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran emphasized the shared roots of Indian languages, urging restraint in the discourse.

Nagenthiran's comments aimed at reducing tensions starkly contrasted with the aggressive stance of other BJP leaders such as Vijayendra Yediyurappa, who demanded an apology from Haasan, alleging an affront to Kannada pride.

The controversy has drawn varied reactions, including disapproval from Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad who questioned the necessity of such debates amidst calls for national unity. Meanwhile, DMK's TKS Elangovan criticized the BJP for allegedly exploiting the statement for political ends, urging a focus on language's cultural relevance over historical origins.

