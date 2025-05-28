Linguistic Controversy: Kamal Haasan's Remarks Ignite Debate
Actor Kamal Haasan's statement suggesting Kannada evolves from Tamil sparked controversy. Tamil Nadu BJP's Nainar Nagenthiran attempted to defuse tensions, advocating linguistic unity. However, criticism arose from other political leaders. The debate underscores political and cultural tensions over linguistic origins.
Amidst a burgeoning linguistic controversy, actor Kamal Haasan's remarks that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' have led to a political uproar. In an effort to diffuse the situation, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran emphasized the shared roots of Indian languages, urging restraint in the discourse.
Nagenthiran's comments aimed at reducing tensions starkly contrasted with the aggressive stance of other BJP leaders such as Vijayendra Yediyurappa, who demanded an apology from Haasan, alleging an affront to Kannada pride.
The controversy has drawn varied reactions, including disapproval from Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad who questioned the necessity of such debates amidst calls for national unity. Meanwhile, DMK's TKS Elangovan criticized the BJP for allegedly exploiting the statement for political ends, urging a focus on language's cultural relevance over historical origins.
