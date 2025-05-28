Uttar Pradesh Secures Permanent Positions for COVID-Era Workers Amid Rising Cases

In a significant move amidst a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to retain over 2800 employees permanently, who played crucial roles during the pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that more than 2200 workers have already been absorbed into permanent positions.

The directive to prioritize the remaining workers' placement in government hospitals was issued to handle the upsurge in cases associated with the Omicron virus's sub-lineage. Pathak revealed that efforts are focused on easing the strain on healthcare services, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Arjun Dang of Dr. Dangs Lab noted the presence of various 'Variants Under Monitoring', with sub-variants LF7 and NV181 observed in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. While these variants show higher transmissibility, their severity remains low. The Health Ministry recorded 1,009 active cases nationwide, with Kerala leading at 430 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)