Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea for Gujjar Regiment in Indian Army

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition for creating a Gujjar Regiment in the Indian Army, reinforcing the policy of equal recruitment opportunities. The court highlighted the lack of legal grounds for the petition, emphasizing national unity. The petitioner withdrew the plea after the court's objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:24 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea for Gujjar Regiment in Indian Army
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the establishment of a Gujjar Regiment in the Indian Army. The bench, led by Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, underlined the government's policy of offering equal recruitment opportunities across all demographics, disregarding caste, creed, region, or religion.

The bench critically examined the petition, inquiring about any constitutional backing for such a demand. It emphasized that regiments are created through the integration of diverse regions and communities, enriching national unity. In light of the court's examination, the petitioner's counsel chose to withdraw the plea, leading to its dismissal.

Advocate Monika Arora, representing the Union of India, clarified that since India's Independence, a policy of not forming regiments based on specific communities or religions has been maintained to ensure equitable recruitment. Despite various appeals and parliamentary discussions, the government remains firm in its stance. The petitioner, Rohan Basoya, argued that the Gujjar community's historical contributions to security efforts justify a dedicated regiment. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the plea based on policy consistency and lack of legal basis.

