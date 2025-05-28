Punjab Government Cracks Down on Corruption: AAP Suspends Senior Official

The Punjab government has suspended Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police amidst allegations of corruption, highlighting the Aam Aadmi Party's unwavering commitment to fighting corruption. AAP MP Malvinder Kang asserted in a statement to ANI that the party stands firm against corruption, as evidenced by swift actions taken even against its members.

This suspension is the result of an incident where four police personnel were apprehended accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, underscoring ongoing accountability efforts within the force. The Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema, has proclaimed that no individual involved in corruption will be exempt, regardless of their status or affiliations.

The crackdown is part of a broader anti-corruption initiative led by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. Recently, Suresh Kumar, a clerk from the Nagar Council in Malout, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The arrest followed a complaint alleging bribery linked to the release of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission.

