Bihar Police Seize Horse Used in Liquor Smuggling Operation

In Bihar's West Champaran district, police intercepted a horse carrying 50 litres of illegal liquor. The raid, prompted by a secret tip-off, saw the smuggler flee, but his identity is known. Authorities plan to care for the horse and adapt to smugglers' new tactics involving horses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:10 IST
Bihar police seize horse used for liquor smugglin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable police operation in Bihar's West Champaran district, authorities have seized a horse used in transporting illegal liquor. Approximately 50 litres of alcohol were discovered loaded on the animal during a raid led by the local Superintendent of Police.

The raid occurred in the Gandak Diyara region, notorious for its difficult terrain, which allowed the smuggler to escape. However, law enforcement has successfully identified him and efforts are underway to capture the individual.

The horse will soon be entrusted to a responsible party, ensuring its welfare until any further legal proceedings. This incident highlights a shift in smuggling methods in the region, with operational emphasis now focusing on this new trend of using horses instead of bikes.

