Bihar Police Seize Horse Used in Liquor Smuggling Operation

In a notable police operation in Bihar's West Champaran district, authorities have seized a horse used in transporting illegal liquor. Approximately 50 litres of alcohol were discovered loaded on the animal during a raid led by the local Superintendent of Police.

The raid occurred in the Gandak Diyara region, notorious for its difficult terrain, which allowed the smuggler to escape. However, law enforcement has successfully identified him and efforts are underway to capture the individual.

The horse will soon be entrusted to a responsible party, ensuring its welfare until any further legal proceedings. This incident highlights a shift in smuggling methods in the region, with operational emphasis now focusing on this new trend of using horses instead of bikes.

