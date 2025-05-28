Delhi High Court Debates Substitution in Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and others, seeking their responses in a defamation case appeal. The trial court had previously acquitted Koshyari and other accused, including Congress leader Rashid Alvi, following the complainant's death in February 2025.

Moving against this decision, the legal heir of the late complainant has approached the High Court. The respondents' counsel argued against substituting the complainant in defamation cases, which led to the initial acquittal. Justice Ravinder Dudeja has requested a response to the appeal within four weeks.

The legal battle originated from allegations against Koshyari for false claims about the complainant's involvement in scams. The magistrate court, after taking cognizance, dismissed efforts by the complainant's heirs to continue the prosecution, recognizing the legal complexities in substituting complainants posthumously.

(With inputs from agencies.)