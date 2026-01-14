Acquittal in Fashion Fraud: Chiara Ferragni's Legal Saga Concludes

Chiara Ferragni, a renowned Italian fashion influencer, was acquitted by a Milan court of fraud charges on Wednesday. Allegations had surfaced regarding misleading charity claims tied to Ferragni-branded Christmas cakes and Easter eggs.

Prosecutors pushed for a 20-month prison sentence, but the ruling favored Ferragni, who expressed relief post-trial, stating, "The nightmare is over."

Although fined 1.1 million euros by Italy's competition authority earlier, Ferragni settled further disputes involving 1.2 million euros to a children's charity. Maintaining her innocence, Ferragni's case spotlighted stricter charity giving rules enforced by the Italian government.