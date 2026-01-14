Left Menu

Acquittal in Fashion Fraud: Chiara Ferragni's Legal Saga Concludes

Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni has been acquitted of fraud charges related to misleading charity claims on Christmas cakes and Easter eggs. Prosecutors sought a 20-month sentence, but the court ruled in Ferragni’s favor. She faced fines and settled charity cases, maintaining her innocence throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:32 IST
Chiara Ferragni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Chiara Ferragni, a renowned Italian fashion influencer, was acquitted by a Milan court of fraud charges on Wednesday. Allegations had surfaced regarding misleading charity claims tied to Ferragni-branded Christmas cakes and Easter eggs.

Prosecutors pushed for a 20-month prison sentence, but the ruling favored Ferragni, who expressed relief post-trial, stating, "The nightmare is over."

Although fined 1.1 million euros by Italy's competition authority earlier, Ferragni settled further disputes involving 1.2 million euros to a children's charity. Maintaining her innocence, Ferragni's case spotlighted stricter charity giving rules enforced by the Italian government.

