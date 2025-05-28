Left Menu

Kannada Pride: BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Kamal Haasan's Comments

BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa criticized actor Kamal Haasan for allegedly stating that 'Kannada has its roots in Tamil.' Yediyurappa demanded an apology, accusing Haasan of disrespecting Kannada culture and language. He highlighted Kannada's historical significance and rejected Haasan's authority on linguistic origins.

BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa launched a severe tirade against actor Kamal Haasan over remarks suggesting that 'Kannada has its roots in Tamil.' Labeling the statements as offensive to the Kannada language and its speakers, Yediyurappa called for an unconditional apology from Haasan for his purported disrespect.

In a pointed statement, Yediyurappa accused Haasan of arrogance and ingratitude towards the Kannada community despite benefiting from it through his career in Kannada films. The politician emphasized the historical and cultural prominence of the Kannada language across the globe.

Accusing Haasan of trying to create division, Yediyurappa also claimed the actor has been derogatory towards Hinduism. He challenged Haasan's linguistic assertions, arguing that the actor lacks the authority to make such historical claims, and asserted Kannada's enduring heritage and cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

