Left Menu

Teen's YouTube-Inspired Journey to Thodupuzha Sparks Concern

A 14-year-old boy from Kochi went missing after leaving school to visit Thodupuzha, motivated by YouTube content. Traced a day later, the boy was found with a local posing as a palmist. Police are investigating the incident, with no charges filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:52 IST
Teen's YouTube-Inspired Journey to Thodupuzha Sparks Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy from Kochi, captivated by YouTube reels, left school aiming to explore Thodupuzha, authorities reported on Wednesday. His disappearance set off alarm bells, prompting an investigation.

Traced the following day, the boy was found with a local man, Shashikumar, who had befriended him during his journey. Though Shashikumar claimed innocence, police remain skeptical of his narrative.

The Elamakkara police are actively probing the matter, with no charges filed against Shashikumar yet. The boy's motives and full experiences in Thodupuzha remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025