Teen's YouTube-Inspired Journey to Thodupuzha Sparks Concern

A 14-year-old boy from Kochi, captivated by YouTube reels, left school aiming to explore Thodupuzha, authorities reported on Wednesday. His disappearance set off alarm bells, prompting an investigation.

Traced the following day, the boy was found with a local man, Shashikumar, who had befriended him during his journey. Though Shashikumar claimed innocence, police remain skeptical of his narrative.

The Elamakkara police are actively probing the matter, with no charges filed against Shashikumar yet. The boy's motives and full experiences in Thodupuzha remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)