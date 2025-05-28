Left Menu

Rajasthan Prepares for Crucial Mock Drill Amid Rising Tensions

Rajasthan is set to conduct a mock drill in four border districts on May 29, as announced by Tina Dabi, Barmer's District Collector. The drill involves testing emergency systems, with extra measures in Jaisalmer due to its proximity to Pakistan. This follows Operation Sindoor in response to a recent terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:59 IST
Still from earlier mock drill in Rajasthan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant mock drill is scheduled for May 29 in four border districts of Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner, District Collector of Barmer, Tina Dabi, confirmed. Sirens will be activated, and emergency response measures will undergo testing.

Civil defence teams are ramping up preparations, sending directives to concerned districts. Jaisalmer warrants special attention due to its border with Pakistan. Additional District Collector Paras Ram Tok indicated the precise timing and venue are pending, awaiting a planning meeting.

This drill mirrors a prior exercise on May 7 across 28 cities, which followed the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoJK, a response to a deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequent military briefings detailed these actions.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh joined Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to brief the media, emphasizing 'Operation Sindoor' aimed to avenge Pahalgam's victims. These actions represent India's deepest strikes in Pakistan since 1971, targeting terror networks effectively.

