India Greenlights New Atomic Age With Mahi Banswara Nuclear Project

India's nuclear regulator has approved the construction of four 700MWe nuclear reactors at Mahi Banswara, Rajasthan. This development, part of a broader initiative, involves a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC. These reactors are among 10 planned to boost India's nuclear capacity.

India's nuclear future took a significant step forward as the country's nuclear regulatory body sanctioned the creation of four atomic power units in Rajasthan's Mahi Banswara.

The project, led by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), received the green light following a rigorous review process, paving the way for four indigenously developed Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR).

Initiated by Anushakti Vidyut Nigam, a collaborative venture between NPCIL and NTPC, the site's endorsement is part of India's ambitious plan to construct 10 700MWe nuclear plants.

