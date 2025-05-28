India Greenlights New Atomic Age With Mahi Banswara Nuclear Project

India's nuclear future took a significant step forward as the country's nuclear regulatory body sanctioned the creation of four atomic power units in Rajasthan's Mahi Banswara.

The project, led by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), received the green light following a rigorous review process, paving the way for four indigenously developed Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR).

Initiated by Anushakti Vidyut Nigam, a collaborative venture between NPCIL and NTPC, the site's endorsement is part of India's ambitious plan to construct 10 700MWe nuclear plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)