Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralizes Mortar Shell Threat in Transport Nagar
A Bomb Disposal Squad successfully destroyed three abandoned mortar shells found in Transport Nagar, on the city's outskirts. The police secured the area, and the shells were neutralized in a controlled explosion, ensuring public safety. No damage was reported during the operation.
In a swift response by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), three mortar shells found abandoned on the roadside in Transport Nagar were safely destroyed. The incident occurred on Wednesday, with local officials revealing the timely intervention.
Police stumbled upon the explosive shells in the Narwal locality, located on the outskirts of the city, late in the afternoon. Quick to act, they cordoned off the area and summoned the BDS to handle the situation, officials stated.
In a testament to their expertise, the BDS conducted a controlled explosion in a nearby forest area, successfully neutralizing the threat without causing any damage. This decisive action ensured public safety and highlighted the importance of vigilance in such scenarios.
