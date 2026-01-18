Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Two Lives in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur district, two motorcycle-borne men were killed and another person was injured when an out-of-control truck hit them. The truck also collided with an autorickshaw, injuring its driver, before overturning. Police have seized the truck and are searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Shahjahanpur district, two men on a motorcycle were fatally struck and another person was injured by an out-of-control truck, authorities reported on Sunday.

According to SP Rajesh Dwivedi, the event occurred near Chak Bhitara village within the Roza police station jurisdiction.

Identified as Mahavir and Hemnath, the victims, who were relatives, were standing roadside when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, lost control, crashed into an autorickshaw, injuring the driver, and ran over the two men before overturning into a ditch. Police responded swiftly, transporting the injured to a nearby government hospital where Mahavir and Hemnath were pronounced dead. The autorickshaw driver is under medical care.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The truck involved in the incident has been seized, yet the driver remains at large and is actively sought by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

