Dharmendra Pradhan Pushes for Agricultural Advancements and Environmental Initiatives in Sambalpur

Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, is making significant strides toward enhancing agricultural and environmental prospects in his constituency. On Tuesday, Pradhan met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting the establishment of a Terminal Market Complex in Sambalpur. He highlighted the transformative potential of the market to strengthen horticulture value chains, improve farmer incomes, and provide a modern market ecosystem.

In a social media post, Pradhan expressed his collaboration with Chouhan, emphasizing the establishment's role in reducing post-harvest losses for farmers. The same day, Pradhan engaged with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, addressing environmental concerns specific to Sambalpur. He urged the expansion of the Sambalpur Zoo and advocated for Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary to attain Tiger Reserve status, bolstering wildlife conservation and tourism.

Pradhan also emphasized the importance of developing Nagar Vans in crucial industrial and environmentally stressed regions in Odisha under the Nagar Van Yojana. This initiative aligns with the 'One Earth, Many Efforts' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reported significant progress in creating green urban spaces under the Nagar Van scheme, reinforcing national efforts toward ecological sustainability.