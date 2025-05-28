Left Menu

Government Boosts Farmer Welfare with Hike in MSP for Kharif Crops

The Indian government announced a significant increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops for the 2025-26 season. The rise includes a 3% hike for paddy and up to 9% for pulses and oilseeds to enhance domestic production and reduce import dependency. This move aligns with longstanding economic strategies to support agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:26 IST
Government Boosts Farmer Welfare with Hike in MSP for Kharif Crops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government revealed a noteworthy increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season on Wednesday. This adjustment features a 3% hike for paddy as well as increases of up to 9% for pulses and oilseeds, emphasizing enhanced domestic production and lower import reliance.

The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following recommendations from the agriculture ministry. The announcement arrives as the early onset of the southwest monsoon boosts kharif crop sowing, which accounts for more than half of India's total annual foodgrain output.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized two key decisions aimed at supporting farmers: adjusting the MSP for kharif crops and the interest subvention scheme. The government has consistently increased MSPs over the past decade, encouraging the cultivation of nutri-cereals and oilseeds over traditional cereals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025