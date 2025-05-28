Government Boosts Farmer Welfare with Hike in MSP for Kharif Crops

The Indian government revealed a noteworthy increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season on Wednesday. This adjustment features a 3% hike for paddy as well as increases of up to 9% for pulses and oilseeds, emphasizing enhanced domestic production and lower import reliance.

The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following recommendations from the agriculture ministry. The announcement arrives as the early onset of the southwest monsoon boosts kharif crop sowing, which accounts for more than half of India's total annual foodgrain output.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized two key decisions aimed at supporting farmers: adjusting the MSP for kharif crops and the interest subvention scheme. The government has consistently increased MSPs over the past decade, encouraging the cultivation of nutri-cereals and oilseeds over traditional cereals.

