Historic Boost: Modi's MSP Hike Aims to Revolutionize Farmer Prosperity
The Modi government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various kharif crops, aiming to boost farmer prosperity and self-reliance. The decision, labeled 'historic' by the BJP, involves a 3% rise in paddy MSP and up to 9% for pulses, promising better income for farmers nationwide.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Modi government has announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy by 3% and up to 9% for pulses and oilseeds. This move is expected to bolster the incomes of farmers and reinforce India's agricultural prosperity.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal, marking a significant step toward making Indian farmers more prosperous and self-reliant. BJP leaders have lauded the decision, underscoring the government's commitment to farmer welfare.
BJP president J P Nadda and other Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, praised the hike as a measure to empower farmers, enhance crop diversification, and stabilize the rural economy, thereby ensuring sustainable growth in the sector.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- MSP hike
- farmers
- paddy
- pulses
- BJP
- agriculture
- self-reliant
- kharif season
- prosperity
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP Lauds PM Modi's Firm Stance Against Terrorism
Haryana's CM Lauds Soldiers in BJP's Nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra'
Mystery Surrounds Death of BJP Leader's Stepson in New Town
Sustainability vs surveillance: Blockchain’s double-edged role in agriculture
Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leader's Family Mourns Sudden Loss