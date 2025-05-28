Kamal Haasan's Comment on Kannada Sparks Political Storm

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan faced significant backlash following his controversial comment asserting that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. On Wednesday, Haasan clarified that his statement was made with affection and urged that such complex issues be left to historians and language experts.

Haasan emphasized that politicians, including himself, are not equipped to engage in nuanced discussions about linguistic history. He referenced former Chief Ministers from diverse linguistic backgrounds to highlight Tamil Nadu's inclusivity. However, his comment did not sit well with Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, who both criticized the timing and necessity of such a debate.

Opposition to Haasan's statement extended to protest actions, with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organizing demonstrations demanding an apology. Meanwhile, DMK defended Haasan, accusing BJP of inflating the controversy and urging focus on the cultural usage of languages instead of their origins. The debate has stirred significant political and public discourse in the region.