Wildfires Rage Across Canada: Massive Evacuations in Manitoba and Alberta

Massive wildfires have forced Manitoba to declare a state of emergency, with 17,000 people urged to evacuate. In Alberta, fires have led to temporary shutdowns in oil production. Community centers and federal forces are playing key roles in this crisis, as evacuations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move, Manitoba declared a state of emergency to combat the raging wildfires affecting central and western Canada. Premier Wab Kinew announced that 17,000 residents are being urged to evacuate, with many facing temporary relocation to facilities in Winnipeg and other cities.

The crisis, described by Kinew as the largest evacuation in recent memory, demands substantial coordination among government agencies. In Alberta, a separate set of wildfires has forced temporary shutdowns in the oil and gas sector, severely disrupting operations in some regions.

Cenovus Energy has been particularly affected, scaling back its workforce at the Foster Creek facility due to escalating fires. Despite official assurances that some communities face no immediate threat, residents have been placed on high alert, and evacuations are underway as the fire threat continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

