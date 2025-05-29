Rajnath Singh Praises Make-in-India Defense Success Amid Global Recognition

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday commended the Make-in-India initiative as instrumental to the Indian Army's success during Operation Sindoor. Addressing industry captains at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, Singh emphasized the importance of indigenization in strengthening national security.

The minister announced the Execution Model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, a venture aiming to develop 5th generation fighter aircraft in India. Singh described this development as a significant milestone for the domestic aerospace sector, paving the way for collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors.

Singh reiterated India's redesign and recalibration of its strategic response to terrorism, underscoring Pakistan's diminishing returns from terror activities. He affirmed India's dedication to the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision and its geopolitical claims over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, asserting that regional inhabitants will inevitably reintegrate with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)