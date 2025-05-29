Left Menu

Hargreaves Lansdown's Leadership Shift: CEO Dan Olley Departs

Dan Olley, Hargreaves Lansdown's CEO, is stepping down after two years in the role. Richard Flint will temporarily assume the position, ensuring continuity during the transition period as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

In a significant leadership shake-up, Hargreaves Lansdown's CEO Dan Olley is set to depart following a two-year tenure, according to the Financial Times. The news marks a pivotal moment for the investment firm as it navigates the executive transition.

Richard Flint has been appointed as the interim CEO, tasked with maintaining stability and continuity amid the management change. His interim leadership will bridge the gap as the board conducts a comprehensive search for a new permanent CEO.

Olley's departure opens a new chapter for Hargreaves Lansdown, which continues to play a crucial role in the investment and financial services sector. The evolving leadership dynamics underscore the firm's commitment to adapting and thriving in the competitive marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

