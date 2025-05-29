Left Menu

Rupee Slips Amid Strong Dollar and Rising Oil Prices

The rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 85.48 against the US dollar, pressured by a strong dollar and rising global crude prices. Positive domestic equity and foreign inflows kept it from further sliding. Analysts predict limited range trading due to dollar demand and FII outflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:22 IST
Rupee Slips Amid Strong Dollar and Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee experienced a decline of 10 paise, closing at 85.48 against the US dollar on Thursday. This drop was largely influenced by the strengthening of the American currency against major counterparts globally, coupled with escalating crude oil prices.

Despite this downward pressure, the local currency's losses were mitigated by buoyant domestic equity markets and a steady inflow of foreign funds, according to forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee commenced the day at 85.56, hitting a day's low of 85.62 and a high of 85.40, ultimately ending the session at 85.48.

Persisting greenback strength following a recent US federal court decision, alongside an uptick in Brent crude prices, continued to challenge the rupee. Meanwhile, India's equity indices rose, bolstered by foreign institutional investors, amid projections in the Reserve Bank's report of sustained economic growth despite slower industrial output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025