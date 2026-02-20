Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attacks on Kashmiri Students and Traders

In a recent statement, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged attacks on Kashmiri students and traders, emphasizing the damage being done to social unity and institutional integrity. He voiced these concerns in a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, led by National Convenor Nasir Khuehami, addressing incidents of harassment and violence across the nation.

Gandhi expressed grave concern over what he described as a "reign of terror against minorities and marginalized groups," allegedly backed by the ruling authorities. He reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to opposing violence and supporting victims who endure these brutalities.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has reported increased threats to Kashmiri shawl sellers, particularly from North Indian states. Previously, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister over a specific assault incident. Such developments add to the mounting concern over safety for Kashmiris in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)