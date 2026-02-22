Industrial Boost for Chickpea Traders in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offers industrial status to chickpea traders processing this agricultural commodity, providing government benefits. At a conference in Indore, Yadav emphasized policies promoting food processing and potential subsidies for industries generating employment. The focus is also on investment to enhance regional industrial development.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced special incentives for chickpea traders in the state, promising industrial status and benefits under government policies if they process this key agricultural product. Madhya Pradesh is the nation's leading producer of chickpeas, known locally as 'kabuli chana'.
Speaking at the 'Global Kabuli Chana Conference' in Indore, Yadav highlighted efforts to promote the food processing industry. He assured traders of industrial designation and outlined 25 business-friendly policies, including substantial subsidies for food processing ventures, particularly those driving job creation.
Yadav also addressed the 'Pithampur Industrial Conclave', unveiling a book on Pithampur's industrial journey and urging investments in other regions to bolster state development. Pithampur, close to Indore, is a major industrial hub, hosting numerous enterprises and a diverse workforce.
