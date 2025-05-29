From Laboratories to Fields: Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Revolution

In a groundbreaking move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' a campaign designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and practical farming. For the first time, scientists from labs, agricultural universities, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras will work directly in the fields alongside farmers to tackle agricultural challenges.

The initiative is set to run from May 29 to June 12 and aims to put research into practical applications, sparking a new revolution in the state's agriculture sector. Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasizing the importance of this campaign.

This ambitious campaign will see agricultural scientists interacting with farmers, sharing modern information about crops, and studying climatic zones to enhance productivity. With over 10% of India's cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh has the potential to contribute significantly more to the nation's food grain production while leveraging modern technology and supports like the PM Crop Insurance Scheme and better MSP rates.

