Delhi High Court to Review Police's Power on Social Media Takedowns

The Delhi High Court has taken notice of a plea that questions the validity of a notification allowing the Delhi Police to order the removal of online content from social media platforms. Issued by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, this move is now challenged for potentially infringing on free speech rights.

The Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC.in) has raised concerns about the notification designating Delhi Police as the Nodal Agency under the IT Rules, 2021. They argue that it excessively empowers police to decide on content removal, bypassing judicial checks and risking overreach in censorship.

SFLC contends that the existing legal framework, including the IT Act and related rules, does not authorize the creation of such a Nodal Agency at the state level, as the regulation of online content should fall under specifically prescribed central authorities. The High Court has called for responses from pertinent government bodies within six weeks to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)