Left Menu

Transgender Acceptance in Decline: A Closer Look at LGBTQ+ Dynamics in the US

A Pew Research Centre poll reveals lower social acceptance for transgender individuals among the LGBTQ+ community. Only 1 in 10 report fair acceptance compared to gay and lesbian individuals with notable societal and legal challenges. Transgender individuals express a mix of fear and connection within their communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:15 IST
Transgender Acceptance in Decline: A Closer Look at LGBTQ+ Dynamics in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent Pew Research Centre poll highlights a stark contrast in how different identities within the LGBTQ+ community perceive social acceptance. Transgender individuals feel notably less accepted compared to their gay and lesbian counterparts, with only 1 in 10 saying they experience significant acceptance.

According to the poll, societal acceptance of transgender people seems to have declined, with implications seen in increased legislative restrictions on their rights. Transgender voices, like that of Giovonni Santiago, recall better times before these changes, attributing the shift to the introduction of state laws targeting transgender rights.

The study further reveals that transgender individuals often face familial rejection, contrasting higher acceptance levels seen among gay or lesbian individuals. This has led to stronger community bonds among transgender people, though significant challenges remain in their fight for broader social acceptance.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025