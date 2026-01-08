Left Menu

Trump Administration's Pause on Medicare Exclusions for Gender-Affirming Care Sparks Legal Battle

The Trump administration has temporarily halted Medicare exclusions for providers offering gender-affirming care to children during a lawsuit by Democratic-led states. The dispute centers on the legality of new rules restricting transgender healthcare access, with a court decision pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has agreed not to issue Medicare or Medicaid exclusion notices to providers of gender-affirming care for children as a lawsuit from Democratic-led states is underway, according to a court filing.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services moved to limit children's access to gender-affirming care by proposing rules that exclude such hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid programs, marking a significant restriction on transgender healthcare.

In response, Democratic state attorneys filed a lawsuit in Oregon, challenging the legality of the proposed rules. A court agreement now prevents the issuance of exclusion notices while the case is judged, providing clarity to patients and healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

